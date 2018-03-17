NMMC seeks suggestions for cleanliness, sanitation by-laws in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has sought suggestions and objections from residents to finalise the cleanliness and sanitation by-laws 2017. The last date for submissions is March 20.

The by-laws have been framed under Section 460 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act (formerly BPMC Act 1949) to regulate all matters connected with the collection, removal and disposal of solid waste, cleanliness, best sanitation practices, citizen awareness and participation, elimination of open defecation and so on.

Municipal commissioner Ramaswamy N said, “The by-laws have been approved by the NMMC general body, and confirmed by government of Maharashtra under their notification. These by-laws shall remain in force until amended in accordance with Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. The amendments will be published in the local newspapers of Navi Mumbai.”

According to Ramaswamy, the by-laws shall be applicable to every public place within the limits of the NMMC, to any building which generates solid waste.

“The by-laws have been framed so that authorities concerned are notified of the violations, and ensure that all rules and regulations with respect to cleanliness and sanitation are adhered to,” he said.

The by-laws have been published on the NMMC website, www.nmmc.gov.in and at all ward offices of the civic body.

YOUR SAY

Residents can submit their say to deputy municipal commissioner (Swachh Maharashtra Mission) at NMMC headquarters in Belapur or at their ward offices to assistant municipal commissioner or ward officer. You can also log in to the NMMC website www.nmmc.gov.in and post your suggestions.

Last date of submission is March 20.