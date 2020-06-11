No clarity on rules as schools tell teachers to report to work

mumbai

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:55 IST

In the absence of clear guidelines about attendance of teachers in schools across the state, several schools in the city are now asking teachers to report for duty.

As per the amendments to easing of lockdown restrictions issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on June 9, schools and other educational institutes can only function for “non-teaching purposes including the development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results”.

A circular issued by the finance department, which states that the salary bills of government employees would be drawn based on their attendance from June, has been quoted by the office of the education inspector, north region for schools in Mumbai.

With no clear guidelines from the education department, private schools have already started calling teachers for various reasons such as conducting online classes, finishing online assessments, and other teaching-related work.

“We have been asked to report to work, citing the guidelines on the creation of educational content, and have been asked to conduct online classes. The school has made no arrangements for travel and they have asked us to carry our own sanitisers,” said the teacher of a private school in Kandivli.

Anil Bornare, coordinator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) teachers’ cell, said several aided schools have also asked their teachers to report to work from June 15. “The government circular, which mandates people to attend office on a rotational basis, is being misinterpreted by schools, which are asking their staff to be present because they are government employees. Staffers live far from the school in most cases, and it becomes difficult for them to travel considering there are no trains, and buses are already crowded. The government should give clarity on the issue,” Bornare said.

Officials from the state education department said that zone-wise guidelines for the functioning of schools would be issued soon. The state education department had earlier declared that while the new academic year would commence from June 15, it would not mean schools could reopen. Schools would only be allowed to teach online classes until they are allowed to reopen.