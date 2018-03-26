No-confidence motion against Speaker may be taken up on Tuesday

The state government is likely to allow a notice of motion of no-confidence against Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagde in the lower house on Tuesday, a day ahead of the concluding day of the ongoing budget session.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party had given the notice on March 5. Although according to the legislative rules, the motion needs to be admitted within 14 days from the day it is served, the state dodged it by moving a confidence motion to back the speaker. The confidence motion moved by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday was passed by a majority with support from ruling party MLAs. The Opposition, which does not have a majority in the lower house, is however unlikely to press for the no-confidence motion.

After terming the state’s move “murder of democracy” on Friday, the Opposition raised the issue again on Monday, leading to three adjournments. Leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Nationalist Congress Party legislators Dilip Valse Patil and Ajit Pawar alleged passing a confidence motion when a notice for no-confidence was given was unprecedented. Valse Patil said the government should have admitted it immediately after the mandatory 14-day period.

Once read out in the house and pressed by at least 29 members, a tenth of the total strength of the house, it is taken up for voting within seven days.

Speaker Haribhau Bagde, while quoting rules, said the rules say it should be brought in house as soon as possible after the 14 days and it does not mean the next day of completion of 14 days. CM Fadnavis said the confidence motion was brought as per the existing precedent. “When the Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the government, then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh had brought such a motion in 2006.”

Later during the meeting between the government and the Opposition, the government has reportedly admitted to bring the motion in Assembly on Tuesday.