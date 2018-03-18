No politics was discussed, says Raj Thackeray after meeting with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

A day before his Gudi Padwa rally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, thus sparking off speculations in the political circles.

This meeting was significant as Pawar has called a meeting of opposition parties at his residence on March 28, to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Both Raj and Pawar have become critics of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government and spare no opportunity to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, Thackeray called it a courtesy call sans any political agenda.

“During the Pune interview programme, we could not talk properly. Hence, it was decided that I will meet Pawar when he comes to Mumbai. This was a planned meeting. We did not discuss any politics,” said Thackeray.

He drove to Pawar’s residence at Bhulabhai Desai Road and the meeting lasted for approximately 40 minutes.

Thackeray, last month, had conducted an open interview with Pawar in Pune.

In the interview, Pawar had said that only the Congress can challenge the ruling BJP and that Congress would see its share of ‘Achhe Din’ in the coming days.

Pawar was also critical of Modi for his comments on India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Gandhi family.

However, he maintained that his relationship with Modi was cordial.

Pawar also complimented Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he was a learner, who had evolved immensely.

During his rally on Sunday, Thackeray is expected to make major announcements to boost his workers, who are currently low in morale.

Interestingly, Pawar, on Sunday, will share stage with Raj’s estranged cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for the book launch of senior Sena leader and former state chief minister Manohar Joshi.