‘No reservation in teaching posts at CEBS’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:52 IST

The Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (CEBS) at the University of Mumbai (MU), Kalina campus, has stated that it does not reserve teaching posts for candidates belonging to reserved categories. In a response to a Right to Information (RTI) request, CEBS claimed that entry for ‘E’ grade posts and above were exempt from reservations.

In an official response to HT, a senior CEBS official said that the institute had autonomy over hiring and administration. “Since we are an organisation under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), we are exempt from following the reservation policy for hiring for grade ‘E’ and above,” said the official.

The RTI was filed by activist Santosh Gangurde. “Reservation is a constitutional policy. If grant is given by the Centre and land is provided by the MU, how is the policy not applicable to the centre?” said Gangurde. CEBS has made the claim referring to a 1975 gazette notification of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms that talks about exemptions of scientific and technical posts from the reservation policy.