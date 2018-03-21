Nobody’s happy with Maharashtra government: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Thackeray scion Aaditya took on the state government over a variety of issues on Tuesday.

The Sena chief slammed the BJP-led government’s move to include anganwadi workers under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) to prevent them from striking work.

“We have taken up the issue of anganwadi workers. They are talking about MESMA; why doesn’t the government act against the officers who are delaying the honourium of these workers?” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya took on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the state government’s decision to include Maharashtra Nature Park within the area earmarked for the redevelopment of Asia’s biggest slum in Dharavi, cutting trees across Mumbai for infrastructure projects.

“Today nobody is happy. Not one section of the society is happy,” Uddhav Thackeray told reporters at Sena Bhavan, adding that the farmers are protesting against the government, the Koli community is dissatisfied and even the business fraternity is not happy.

In January, the Sena passed a resolution in its national executive meeting to go solo in the next Assembly and general elections. It has started preparing the groundwork for the polls by mobilising its cadre and meeting various sections of society.

On Tuesday, the senior Thackeray met members of the Koli community and asked them to give him their demands and assured them that he would take it up with the government.

Aadtiya, who has been regularly taking up issues related to urban centres, took to Twitter over the Dharavi redevelopment plan. “Hon’ble CM sir, the MMRCL is hacking trees in Mumbai, esp Aarey. Now Govt what’s builders to take over Mahim Nature Park. Destruction of environment isn’t called Development. Why is the Govt looting Mumbai of its open & green spaces? [sic]”

The Sena leader has opposed the state government’s plan to house the car depot for the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz (Metro 3) corridor at Aarey Milk Colony. He tweeted, “I request the Govt to have someone who loves Mumbai, understands Mumbai to depute for planning. Don’t monetise our city’s green spaces. The attempt to let builders build inside Mahim Nature Park is disgraceful. Must withdraw it immediately.”