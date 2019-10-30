Noise in Mumbai on Diwali was at its lowest in five years

mumbai

Anti-noise campaigner Awaaz Foundation’s data shows Sunday’s Diwali celebration was the quietest since noise monitoring started in 2004. Although the deadline for firecrackers was violated, decibel (dB) levels were the lowest in five years. Isolated incidents of firecrackers being burst continued till Tuesday night.

Non-government organisation (NGO) Awaaz Foundation surveyed parts of the western suburbs and south Mumbai on Sunday, and found maximum noise levels of 112.3db at Marine Drive coming from a mix of single crackers (atom bombs) and aerial shots (sky shots). Incidents of firecrackers being burst after the 10pm deadline were also reported across the city. However, Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation, said this year was one of the quietest Diwalis since 2004, when the NGO started monitoring noise levels in the city. “Maximum decibel level crackers were not used in residential areas with readings being much lower than average 130 dB between 2004 and 2010,” said Abdulali.

According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, residential areas should have a maximum noise level of 55dB in the day and 45dB at night. The permissible limits for single crackers is 125 dB, a series of crackers (ladi) has limits between 90dB and 110dB depending upon the number of crackers put together. The noisiest Diwali in Mumbai was in 2007 (130 dB) and the lowest decibel reading during Diwali was recorded in 2014 (105.5 dB). Mumbai was identified as the noisiest city in India by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2016. “Addressing noise pollution is a behavioural change and Mumbai seems to have worked towards addressing this source of pollution through awareness,” said A Sudhakar, scientist and former member secretary, CPCB.

Mumbai Police said there were fewer violations reported this year. “Since these are Supreme Court guidelines , we had over 10,000 personnel manning different areas on Sunday and Monday with the mandate to ensure firecrackers are not burst beyond the 10-pm deadline and ensure noise levels are in check. An increase in awareness among citizens also worked as a deterrent,” said Pranaya Ashok, spokesperson and DCP (operations).

