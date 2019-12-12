Noisy events at TMC hall upset Thane residents

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:50 IST

Thane

Fed up of noise pollution for years, residents of Vartak Nagar will file a public interest litigation (PIL) against Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for its failure to burb the menace.

An open air banquet hall owned by the civic body is noisy and does not follow any rules. Despite repeated complaints by residents, TMC has not taken steps to address the problem.

“Being an open air hall, there will be disturbances in the area. But we will try to curb the noise pollution by informing those booking the hall. We shall look into the problem of the locals and take a decision on the same soon,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

Located adjacent to a bustling Vedant Complex, the open air hall is as big as a football ground. A signboard outside the gate says there should be no bursting of crackers or loud music.

Residents have been facing noise problems for the past few years. With new buildings coming up in the vicinity, residents have complained about the noise in the residential area as parties and functions continue till late in the night. There are more than 10,000 families residing in Dosti Vihar, Vedant Complex, Kores Nakshatra and other housing societies.

“For the past two to three years, residents have been struggling. The sound of firecrackers and live music is irritating. The wedding procession with live band and loud music disrupts the peace and quiet of the area. Children and senior citizens are the most affected people,” said Kasber Augustine, president, Thane Citizens’ Foundation.

The residents had approached the local ward offices but no action was taken. They later approached the Thane Citizen’s Foundation.

“We had approached TMC and the police to complain about the problem but no one paid heed to our issues. We will file a PIL soon,” said Chanda Chowdhari, 57, a resident of Vedant Complex.

“Those who book the ground get a list of rules to be followed. Also, there is a board outside but the rules are flouted. We want strict action against the menace,” he said.

Residents also complained that the roads are full of parked vehicles, restricting the space to walk.

“The constant flow of vehicles during functions causes traffic jams. Sometimes vehicles are parked outside the gates of housing societies which is inconvenient for us,” said Gulabrao Sonawane, 70, resident of Vedant complex.

“10pm is the deadline for the functions but they continue much after the deadline. Bright lights on the ground are a disturbance too,” he added.