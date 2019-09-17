Not joining any party: Urmila

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:54 IST

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar issued a statement on Tuesday, saying she was not joining any party after resigning from the Congress. “I am not joining any other party. I would request everyone to not believe or share any such rumour, as it would not be appropriate to name any party,” she said. Matondkar resigned from the party on September 10, accusing it of petty politics within the party and leadership’s failure to take action against it.

Congress leaders are believably convincing her to withdraw her resignation by assuring her of corrective measures. Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said, “She believes in Congress ideology and it gives us reason to believe that she will not join any other party,” he said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:54 IST