‘Not just Sheena Bora, samples had bones of animals, another person’

mumbai

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:17 IST

The forensic expert from BYL Nair Hospital who had examined Sheena Bora’s remains in 2015 admitted in court on Wednesday that the bone specimens received from Khar police also included bones of another person and some animals. Forensic expert Dr SC Mohite had previously stated that the bones recovered in 2015 from Pen in Raigad, belonged to one woman.

Mohite on Wednesday was cross-examined by Sudeep Pasbola, lawyer of prime accused and Bora’s mother Indrani Mukerjea. Bora’s remains, buried at Pen, had been first discovered in 2012. These were sent for examination to Sir JJ Hospital. After examination, some were preserved at the hospital while the others were taken back to the spot in Pen.

In 2015, after the case was registered, the bones at Sir JJ Hospital as well as those at the site were brought for examination to BYL Nair Hospital. On Wednesday, Pasbola questioned Mohite if he had compared the bones preserved at Sir JJ hospital with the bones recovered from Pen in 2015 to check if they belonged to the same person.

The expert replied in the negative, stating that the bones recovered also included remains of another person and some animals. Further, the expert said that the bones that had been preserved by the hospital were stored in a jar and had been reduced to particles.

Consequently, it was difficult to identify which piece belonged to which body part. He added that some samples were sent to a forensic lab for further examination, but he never received the reports. The cross examination will continue on Thursday.

