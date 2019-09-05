Now, Lalbaugcha Raja gets 1kg gold and silver bars

mumbai

The Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Tuesday received a 1kg gold bar, 1kg silver bar and 1kg silver neckpiece, among other things.

This is the second day in a row that one of the most popular mandals in the city has got a gift of gold weighing at least a kilogram. The collections for two days this year are at an all-time high and are expected last year’s overall collection of ₹12 crore in cash and kind.

The value of the gold bar is at least ₹40,33,000 and two silver offerings is ₹1,05,142.

“We just received these offerings in the hundi, so we don’t know who made the offerings,” said Balasaheb Kamble, president of the mandal.

Mangesh Dalvi, treasurer of the mandal, said, “We have already received 2.5kg of gold, 13.5kg of silver and ₹1,40,000 in cash.”

On Monday, a devotee offered a gold plate, two bowls, two spoons and one glass to the idol, all of which weigh 1237 gm, and were estimated to be worth ₹49,83,873.

Last year, the mandal had received a gold Ganpati idol with a diamond encrusted on its crown of around 1.2 kg, whose value was estimated to be around ₹42 lakh.

During the auction, the

idol with the base value of ₹31 lakh was auctioned for ₹35.75 lakh. The second highest item to be auctioned last year was a gold biscuit, weighing around

1kg, which was sold for ₹31.25 lakh.

