NSS cadets lend a helping hand to polio vaccination campaign

Around 70 students volunteering in the National Service Scheme (NSS) from city colleges affiliated to University of Mumbai, spent their Sunday visiting several homes across slums and residential complexes to urge citizens to ensure that all the children till the age of five are given the polio vaccination. The students were assisting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in conducting the vaccination drive, to ensure that no child is deprived of the vaccination.

“There were five health posts in and around Andheri and Vile Parle. We volunteered at one of the health posts as well as visited slums and housing societies in the vicinity to inform everyone about the pulse polio drive,” said Shyam Sampat, a student and NSS volunteer from Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

Apart from Mithibai College, the other colleges which participated in the drive were RD National College and Sheila Raheja School of Business and Management, Bandra; Valia CL College of Commerce, Andheri; Ismail Yusuf College, Jogeshwari; Sathaye College, Vile Parle (E); and Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Kandivli.

“Every student worked enthusiastically throughout the drive, and not a single health post faced shortage of volunteers or vaccination. Volunteers not only mobilised the masses but also clarified misconceptions people had over vaccinating their children,” said Vijendra Shekhawat, NSS programme officer, RD National College.

The exercise was conducted across the state on Sunday. In Mumbai, apart from the NSS volunteers, more than 5,000 students from 90 colleges had participated in the drive. “The BMC conducts the drive regularly. We discovered which are the areas that need to be focused upon for the drive and set up our health posts accordingly,” said Atul Salunkhe, state liaison officer, NSS cell.

