NSS students to cops’ rescue during festival

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:30 IST

The on-going Ganeshotsav is keeping the police busy and many officers are also clocking in extra work hours daily. At such a time, National Service Scheme (NSS) students from across 30 colleges in the city have been volunteering to help with traffic and crowd management, as well as beach clean-up after visarjan.

“Around 80 of our NSS volunteers participated in this. They were first taken through an orientation program by the officers at Khar police station. Our students helped with traffic diversion, crowd management and assisted senior citizens on visarjan days,” said Vijendra Shekhawat, a professor from RD National College, Bandra.

Such orientation programs were held by the police across the city and students were also taught basic first-aid. NSS students are also in touch with beach lifeguard patrol, whenever their help was needed.

A student from SK Somaiya College, Vidyavihar, said, “It is very difficult for the police to handle the crowd on visarjan days so we help them out. Special attention is paid to senior citizens, women and children.” With incessant rains creating more trouble, NSS volunteers have been working extra hours.

NSS volunteers and college students also helped with the beach clean-up on days after Ganpati visarjan. “In the last few days, several students, not just from the NSS, helped to clean the beaches. Locals also help the BMC to keep the beaches clean,” said Akruti Mahajan, a student volunteer from Vaze College, Mulund.

.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:30 IST