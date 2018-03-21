Ola-Uber strike: Union activists in Mumbai break eggs inside cabs to dissuade commuters, drivers

Mumbaiites hoping to flag Ola and Uber cabs on Wednesday evening are likely to find very few vehicles on the roads, as union activists are allegedly breaking eggs inside them to dissuade drivers and commuters.

Since noon, after a few such incidents were reported, most drivers have stayed off the streets. “Instead of damaging the vehicles, union workers are breaking eggs inside. They are doing this as the police have been taking action against them for the past two days,” said a driver, who did not wish to be named.

A union worker, who also requested anonymity, admitted that they have adopted this strategy as many drivers had taken out their vehicles despite repeated appeals not to do so. “No passenger will sit in the cabs because of the smell,” he said.

The indefinite strike started on Sunday midnight after the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS), the transport union of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, called for it with support from other unions.

Meanwhile, people struggled. A Belapur resident said she wanted to take her ailing father to Mumbai but has not been able to book a cab through the Ola or Uber apps. “I am trying to book a fleet cab now,” she said.