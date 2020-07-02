e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / On Covid-19 duty, constable helps over 2,000 people; earns accolades

On Covid-19 duty, constable helps over 2,000 people; earns accolades

mumbai Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:35 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Constable Gautam Chavan, 39, was given a reward of ₹3,000 in cash and a letter of appreciation from additional commissioner of police (South) Nishit Mishra on Tuesday, for services rendered while on Covid-19 duty at Sir JJ Hospital. Attached to the JJ Marg police station, Chavan was assigned to Sir JJ Hospital’s Covid-19 ward on March 23. Since then, he says he has helped close to 2,000 people.

Chavan’s working day starts at 8am and ends at 7pm, with a break between 1.30pm and 3pm. “I assist doctors on their routine check-ups. Then I help patients who have been recommended Covid-19 tests or other related tests,” he said. Sanjeev Bhole, senior police inspector at JJ Marg police station said, “Chavan would console those who tested positive and coordinate their requirements. Since Sir JJ Hospital is not admitting Covid-19 patients, Chavan also helps them shift to other hospitals.”

top news
CBI case against GVK group that runs Mumbai airport over alleged Rs 705 crore scam
CBI case against GVK group that runs Mumbai airport over alleged Rs 705 crore scam
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 2,000
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 2,000
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali’s claim; heart infection study
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali’s claim; heart infection study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In