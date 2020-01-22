One dead as fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Badlapur

mumbai

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:34 IST

A 52-year-old male worker was killed and four others were injured in a blast at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Badlapur on Wednesday morning.

The blast took place in an Aminophenol Processor of a rotary vaccum dryer unit in K J Remedies, a 25 year old factory, where 10 workers were present.

Yeshwant Nalawade, fire officer of Ambernath MIDC said, “Vishnu Dhadham, a factory worker died in the blast while four persons suffered 40 to 60 percent burn injuries. Prima facie, there seems to be a leakage in the processor which might have led to the blast.”

The injured were admitted to National Burns Hospital in Airoli

Those injured were identified as Vijay Pingawa, 35, Dagdu Mahato, 40 and Santosh Jadhav, 37.The fourth person is yet to be identified.

Two water tankers and one fire tender were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which broke out at around 8.39 am. The fire was doused completely by 10.45 am.

S Jadhav, a factory worker said, “The processor which exploded was on an upper landing of the factory around ten feet above the floor. I was in the washroom when I heard a loud noise. I rushed out and saw people with burn injuries jumping from the upper landing. I poured water on their injuries and help them escape.”

Dhadam who worked in the factory for over 25 years is a resident of Ambernath and is survived by his wife, son, daughter in law and granddaughter.

The factory is owned by Ajay Sabu, a resident of Ghatkopar.