Online system makes getting construction permits in Mumbai easier

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has linked the state’s property card registration system with its online single-window clearance system, making getting construction permits easier.

Property card, which proves that the builder owns the land, is one of the first and mandatory documents to be submitted to BMC while applying for a construction permit. The data of the card is maintained by the collectorate. The civic body requires a copy of the latest property card with the application for a permit. Getting each of these takes at least 17 days.

The integration of the services means builders can simultaneously apply for a construction permit and property card, which will reduce the time taken to get a permit by at least 15 days.

A senior civic official from the development plan department said, “It links processes of three departments -- the state government’s land records, collectorate, and BMC -- while issuing construction permits online.”

While the decision was taken in January, the process was completed last week.

Also, the provision of online intimation about the commencement of work, which is to be given to the labour department of the state government, has been integrated with the single-window clearance system. Earlier, a separate intimation had to be sent after receiving the commencement certificate.

The civic body has also integrated collector office’s granting of transport permits to carry excavated Earth from the plot in the online system. The builder can now submit the full plan of the area of land that will be excavated online.

The online system also provides for submission of final layout of the building plan, and details of subdivision of the plot to calculate land measurement charges for any plot. These charges can be paid online.