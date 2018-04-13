Only ALMs that manage waste will be registered again: Mumbai civic body

Advanced locality managements (ALM), which were de-registered by the civic body last year for not managing waste, will be registered again only after they start segregating and composting waste.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deregistered 131 ALMs, after it identified 209 ALMs as non-performing in October 2017. Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said de-registered ALMs would be allowed to re-apply for registration only if they segregate and compost waste.

According to the BMC manual on ALMs, their foremost responsibility is waste management. Currently, only 145 ALMs are functioning – some satisfactorily and some unsatisfactorily, said BMC officials.

Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar and civic officials met Mehta on Thursday to discuss the matter. Shelar tweeted, “ALMs play an important role with BMC, Maharashtra government and Mumbaikars in our common objective for a cleaner, safer, greener and developed Mumbai.”

According to a civic official, of the 163 ALMs that were formed in Bandra, Santacruz and Khar West since 1990s, only about 40 are active today. While 22 were de-registered for not managing waste in the neighbourhood, about 100 were found to be inactive and only on paper.