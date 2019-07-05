Only one firm shows interest to set up, run helipad at BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received just one response for its Expression of Interest (EOI) to “set up and operate a helipad” at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Earlier this year, MMRDA had invited an EOI stating that there is demand for such a facility in the commercial area, and it received a response only from Aloft Aviation Private Limited.

An MMRDA official, on condition of anonymity, said an EOI is floated to see the viability and available resources in the market. Another senior official said the MMRDA will now float tenders to invite bidders for the project.

The authority is looking to earn revenue from the proposed project, as the helipad could be used by corporates, politicians and government agencies. BKC will also host an International Financial Services Centre and the upcoming bullet train project, making it a popular location in the city.

Currently, the city has helipads at Navy Nagar, Mahalaxmi race-course, Raj Bhavan, Juhu aerodrome and Santacruz airport.

MMRDA is yet to finalise the location or determine the revenue that could generated through the project.

Vipul Saxena, an aviation expert, said the proposed project will benefit the city is many ways.

“BKC has top corporate offices which can make use of the helipad. Plus, there have been talks of initiating helicopter services in Mumbai, and BKC is a good venue. It will also generate a lot of revenue for the city.”

