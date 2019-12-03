e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Our Assembly tally could touch 185: Shiv Sena

mumbai Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:28 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Days after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government won the trust vote with 169 votes, the Shiv Sena on Monday said their number could touch 185 in the future.

The Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, said the support base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eroding. “A majority of 170 is not ordinary and tomorrow it should not be surprising if this number reaches 185,” it said.

“The BJP has lost a Dalit face and people are going away from the party. The environment is such that the figure they have today (105) as the Opposition will be difficult to maintain,” it
said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has maintained that they have the support of 170 MLAs.

The Sena write-up said the number of MLAs supporting them would have gone up if voting for the post of Assembly Speaker had happened through a secret ballot. It further stated that the government will last for five years. “This government has come to power through a legal route. The number of 170 will remain intact. The Opposition should take care of this,” it said.

Hyderabad Case, HTLS 2019, Priyanka Chopra, Jaya Bachchan, Airtel Tariff Plan, Apple AirPods, NEET 2020, WhatsApp

