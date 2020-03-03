Out on bail, 32-year-old man bludgeons his wife to death

mumbai

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:32 IST

A 32-year-old man was arrested for killing his 25-year-old wife, allegedly by crushing her head with a stone.

Mohammed Naseem Khalil Ansari is a serial offender, with cases against him in various police stations including Sewri, Andheri, Pydhonie, Kala Chowki, Matunga and Thane railway police station.

He was out on bail and suspected his wife, Yasmeen Banu Ansari, of adultery, said the police. Ansari has been charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code and has been remanded in police custody till March 5.

On February 27 at 4pm, Ansari was released on bail from Arthur Road jail, where he had imprisoned following a case of theft. He went to Sewri and at around 4pm, allegedly spotted Yasmeen, a Sewri resident, with another man. According to Sewri police, between midnight and 12:30am on February 28, Ansari murdered Yasmeen by bludgeoning her head in and then fled the scene. Yasmeen’s body was found in a public toilet along the eastern freeway at Bombay Port Trust (BPT) toll plaza and reported to the police at 12:55am.

Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police, said a Sewri resident identified Yasmeen and told the police that her husband was a convict. “The local informed us that the woman was Yasmeen Banu Ansari whose husband had been recently-released on bail. He also informed us that he [Ansari] doubted her character as she didn’t come to meet him while he was in jail or attend any hearings of his case,” said Karandikar.

Further probe revealed Ansari has 10 cases of robbery and theft against him.

The police then started searching for Ansari and informed the railway police at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as well as Bandra and Kurla terminuses.

“We scanned footage from about 25 CCTV cameras and found a blurred picture of a man with blood-stained clothes walking. With the help of local intelligence, we identified and caught him near Byculla vegetable market on February 28,” said Gajanan Kurade, senior inspector, Sewri police station.

“He was about to flee to Ajmer to avoid arrest. We arrested him in four hours,” said Kiran Mandare, police

sub-inspector, Sewri police station.