Overcast weather brings down day temperatures in Mumbai on Thursday

On Thursday, the city woke up to a cloudy weather, and the sky was overcast throughout the day. Light drizzle was reported in some parts of the city. The entire state on Thursday was covered by clouds, said meteorologists.

The cloud cover brought down day temperatures, as temperatures dropped by 7 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and 6 degrees Celsius in south Mumbai, compared to Wednesday.

The weather station recorded 29.6 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, compared 36.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Similarly, Colaba recorded 28 degrees Celsius (3.4 degree Celsius below normal), compared to 34.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Night temperature recorded at Santacruz was 24.8 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius above normal, and 25.5 degrees Celsius at Colaba, 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

HT had reported on Wednesday that various parts of the state could expect rainfall on Thursday and Friday owing to the formation of a tropical depression (low pressure weather system) over the Arabian Sea. The depression occurred in March for the first time since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records began.

According to the weather bureau, traces of rainfall were reported in the suburbs, and light drizzling was reported at Mulund, Ghatkopar, Powai, some parts of Andheri, Bandra, Khar, Mahim, and various areas in south Mumbai through the day.

Other areas in the state such as Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, areas in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, and isolated areas in interior parts of the state also recorded traces of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather bureau said cloudy conditions are expected to continue in Mumbai on Friday and Saturday, with chances of light rain in the evening on both days.

“We have issued thunderstorm warnings for south Konkan, south-central Maharashtra and Vidarbha till Saturday. The tropical depression has weakened into a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea, and a trough currently runs from Punjab from Telangana via Vidarbha. Both reasons are leading to increased moisture incursions and cloudy conditions,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “Negligible sunshine allowed the day temperature to drop significantly on Thursday.”

Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and independent meteorological advisor to the Maharashtra government, said the sky will start clearing in Mumbai and western parts of the state by Friday itself.

“Satellite images showed that the entire state was under cloud cover on Thursday. Light showers are expected on Friday morning along the Konkan coast but conditions are expected to be dry thereafter from evening onwards. Probability of rain showers continues across interior Maharashtra, excluding northern districts of the state till Saturday. However, we are not witnessing any thunderstorm activity so far across the state,” he said.

The air quality index recorded on Thursday was 115 and is expected to be 125 on Friday.