Package for farmers insufficient: Pawar

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:13 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday welcomed the financial package declared by the Centre to address the Covid-19 crisis but said the help announced for the agriculture sector was insufficient. Pawar demanded that banks not recover crop loans from farmers this year and waive the interest on these loans. He suggested that the loan amount of farmers for the year be converted into instalments that can be repaid over the next four to five years.