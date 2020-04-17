Pandemic may affect flying habits: Survey

mumbai

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:10 IST

The coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the aviation industry to a near halt with only few cargo flights operating, may impact the flying habits of passengers in times to come.

According to a survey by a global aviation consultancy ICF between late March and early April, nearly 50% of respondents indicated that they will prefer a direct flight with a stop-over (post-Covid-19) while another 46% respondents said the pandemic may give rise to demand for private jets.

The survey was conducted on customers across the aviation industry to understand their views on the times of recovery, on how the crisis is likely to affect the passenger behaviour and industry practices, among others.

“Nine out of 10 respondents expect the widespread adoption of video conferencing for work and education, which would undoubtedly impact the demand for air travel. The implications for business travel, much of which is driven by intra-company meetings, could lead to reduced demand,” stated the findings.

Among other customer behaviours covered under the survey, the views were found to be largely split.

It said, ‘In an attempt to avoid crowds, some passengers will limit their presence at large gatherings, will increasingly prefer non- stop flights to avoid exposure to crowds at connecting airports or will prefer the exclusivity of private aviation (if they can afford it)’

“The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced new practices (such as social distancing and telecommuting), raised hygiene awareness, and increased the popularity of video conferencing. We have never witnessed a social experiment of such magnitude and on such a wide scale, but it would be naive to think the new normal will be identical to the one we knew before Covid-19 upended our lives,” ICF said.