e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Panel stalls cutting of 159 trees for Metro-2A

Panel stalls cutting of 159 trees for Metro-2A

mumbai Updated: Feb 15, 2020 00:41 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The civic body’s tree authority put on hold the axing of 159 trees on the Link Road between Dahisar and Andheri for the construction of Metro-2A (Dahisar West-DN Nagar). The proposal, which also involved transplanting 153 trees, was marked “not taken” at the 18-member tree authority’s meeting on Friday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) tree authority comprises of an independent expert; six corporators from Shiv Sena; two from Congress; one from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); and four from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Four positions, meant to be for independent experts, are currently vacant.

Friday’s proposal was opposed by members of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, while the BJP members supported it.

The Metro-2A 18.5-km corridor, which has been under construction since October 2016, is scheduled to start operations from next year.

The panel, however, passed a proposal of transplanting two of the 153 trees.

“We have passed the proposal to transplant two trees, and the rest have not been approved. We have always opposed the cutting of large number of trees for Metro projects. Earlier, trees have been cut as we did not have majority support, but this time we ensured that trees are not axed,” said Suvarna Karanje, Shiv Sena corporator who is on the panel.

Congress corporator and leader of opposition Ravi Raja, too, said, “Our stand is clear, and we have always opposed the cutting of trees.”

The BJP, meanwhile, backed the proposal, citing their stand to vote in favour of the city’s development.

“We support the proposals that were tabled on Friday, considering it has always been our stand to vote for development,” said Abhijit Samant, BJP corporator who is a member of the tree authority.

top news
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Ahmedabad preps for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow, 50k people to line up along route
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
Tributes, political barbs mark one year of Pulwama
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
Govt directs telcos to pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore after Supreme Court rebuke
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News