Panel to study AP law for speedy trial in cases of crimes against women

mumbai

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:08 IST

The Maharashtra government has constituted a ministerial committee to study Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act (Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019) that enables quick trial and judgement in cases of rape and acid attacks. The state cabinet took the decision on the heels of the attack on Monday in Hinganghat in Vidarbha where a 24-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by a married man. The lecturer suffered around 40% burns and her condition is said to be serious.

The four-member committee comprises home minister Anil Deshmukh, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur, and transport minister Anil Parab.

Deshmukh, who visited the survivor, said that the state will ensure that the accused in the Hinganghat petrol attack case will be punished within one month. The government has announced to try the case in an extra fast track court and has appointed a special prosecutor to represent the victim.

“We are serious about adopting an act in the state on the lines of the Disha Act, which has the provision to punish the accused in crimes against women, in 21 days. The law, however, has not been approved by the President. Besides studying the Act, we have also decided to study similar laws from other states before enacting our own law,” Deshmukh said.

During the discussion in the cabinet, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray ordered stringent action against culprits and said the government will not tolerate any negligence. He also asked the state home department to examine the idea of having an independent women’s police station in each district. Such police stations would deal with all the cases related to crimes against women.

“No police officer or personnel will be spared if found negligent on their part in such cases. The police force is expected to file the FIR immediately, complete the investigation as early as possible, collect all the possible evidence, and also increase the conviction rate,” Thackeray said. “Judgement in cases of crime against women takes a lot of time. By then, the victim loses her confidence; this needs to stop,” he said.

In December 2019, the Andhra Pradesh government enacted the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law, also known as the AP Disha Act 2019, after a veterinarian who was raped and murdered in Hyderabad last month. The victim was given the name Disha to protect her identity. The Act prescribes the death penalty for rape convicts in cases where there is conclusive evidence. It also reduces the judgment period to 21 working days, with investigations being completed in seven days and trial closing in 14 days.