Parents seek Bombay HC stay on PG medical admissions

Parents of students vying for postgraduate (PG) medical seats in Maharashtra have sought a stay on admissions until there is clarity on the introduction of 16% Maratha quota from the current academic year.

With the state announcing Maratha quota and 10% reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) in general category by the Centre, students are worried they will have less than 5% seats in the open category during admissions.

“As the state has allotted only 50% of PG seats, 25% have been kept aside for reserved categories followed by 8% Maratha quota, 5% EWS quota, 8% seats for people with disabilities, armed forces, etc. This leaves around 5% seats for those in the open category,” said one of the parents.

Although the petition seeking a stay on the admissions was filed a few weeks ago, the Bombay High Court considered it on Wednesday and scheduled the hearing for January 28.

It also asked the state to submit a report explaining the implementation of the Maratha quota.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) took place earlier this month and the results are expected in the last week of January. The admissions are likely to start from the first week of February.

“Admissions should be given solely on the basis of merit and if so many seats are reserved for quotas, then soon students in the open category will have nothing left,” said another parent.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 00:01 IST