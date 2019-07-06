Parking illegally near a public lot in Mumbai? Pay fines from ₹10,000

Car owners will have to pay between ₹10,000 and ₹15,100 and bikers will have to pay between ₹5,000 and ₹8,300 for parking illegally within 500 metres of public parking lots (PPLs), according to the fines announced by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its tariff card on Friday.

Anand Wagralkar, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The fines are applicable right away. We want to discourage vehicle owners from parking on the street when they have an option to use the public parking lots.”

The new rate card has been put up across the city near PPLs by the civic body. There are presently 28 functional PPLs in Mumbai.

According to the rate card, car owners who are caught illegally parking within the 500-metre radius will have to pay a penalty of ₹7,500 upfront. If owners are not present with the vehicle, the traffic police will tow the vehicle away and charge the owner an additional ₹2,500 as towing charges.

Similarly, two-wheelers parked illegally in the same radius will have to pay a penalty of ₹4,300 upfront. If their vehicle is towed away, they will have to pay ₹700 additional.

The fine for late payment for four-wheelers is ₹170 per day and for two-wheelers is ₹110 per day.

Meanwhile, the G/South ward in Lower Parel on Friday marked the area as a no-parking zone, especially on Senapati Bapat Road. It warned citizens of ₹10,000 fine for parking in the area. Senapati Bapat Road has a functional PPL under the Elphinstone flyover.

In June, BMC had decided to increase the fine for illegal parking to ₹10,000 in comparison to the earlier penalty that stood at ₹120 per hour.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 00:06 IST