Part of 80-year-old bldg collapses in Grant Road, two injured; 20 families evacuated

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:27 IST
Mehul Thakker
Mehul Thakker
Hindustantimes
         

Two people were reported injured and around 20 families were evacuated, as a portion of a three-storey 80-year-old dilapidated building collapsed on Wednesday afternoon in Grant Road.

According to the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (Mhada), the building was a cess dilapidated building, and the residents were already issued a notice for vacating it in 2018.

According to the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the portion of the house wall on the first floor collapsed at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon in which two residents sustained minor injuries.

Mhada officials said they have inspected the site. A call will be taken on whether the building should be completely demolished or be repaired after the experts submit their opinion on Thursday.

Anil Rathod, an engineer from Mhada said, “We have inspected the site, and on Thursday architects will inspect the site, post which we will decide whether the complete building should be demolished or the damaged part be repaired. It will depend on the stability of the entire structure which is around 80-year-old. We had issued notice to the society in 2018 for vacating the same, but residents did not.”

Rathod added, “There are 16 residential units in the three-storey building and four commercial units in the building having their tenancy. On Wednesday, after the collapse, around 50 residents were probably evacuated. We are offering the residents space in transit camps immediately until the future course on their building is decided. Prima-facie there are no Covid-19 cases in the building, and we are allotting apartments in transit camps to the residents on Thursday morning itself.”

The tenants will be given apartments in Magathane and Gorai area, in Borivli transit camps of Mhada. The two injured in the incident are the landlords of the structure and were rushed to HN Reliance Hospital from where they were discharged by Wednesday evening, BMC said in a statement.

In south Mumbai, Mhada’s repair and reconstruction board has over 14,000 buildings that are a century-old.

Every year Mhada undertakes a structural audit of these structures before monsoon and releases a list of the most dangerous buildings.

Last month, the Mhada had announced 18 buildings, including the Esplanade Mansion marking it as ‘most dangerous’ for residing.

Meanwhile, a level two fire was reported at Maker Bhavan near Churchgate station on Wednesday at around 4.13am. The fire was reported on the first floor of the building. The fire was extinguished at around 6.48 am, and the exact cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

