Pawar back Uddhav govt to complete full tenure in Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:46 IST

Amid the uncertainty that looms over the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in state will complete its full tenure of five years. The MVA government is a three-party coalition between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

“There will be no impact of the political crisis of Madhya Pradesh in Maharashtra. Whatever little I know about Maharashtra, there is also no chance that a Madhya Pradesh-like situation will arise in the state. I have no doubt that the state government will complete its tenure of five years,” Pawar said after filing his nomination for the biennial elections for seven Rajya Sabha seats. The polls are scheduled to be held on March 26.

While expressing faith in the leadership capabilities of MP chief minister Nath, Pawar said had there been a dialogue with Jyotiraditya Scindia, the situation wouldn’t have arisen. Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday, after which 22 party MLAs, too, resigned, leaving the Nath government on brink of a collapse.

“I know Kamal Nathji well. I am also aware about his capabilities... Few people also believe that Kamal Nath can do miracles. It will be clear in the next day or two,” said Pawar. “I don’t know the structure of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, but it seems if there was a dialogue with “raja sahib” [Jyotiraditya Scindia], this situation wouldn’t have arisen. What I came to know from the people, he wanted to be given new responsibilities after his defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, but it is not in the Congress culture and it is also difficult for a party.”

Defending the Congress leadership, he said the party can’t be blamed if a leader decides to take an extreme position. “Congress has leadership, capability and future,” Pawar said.

On the issues of Muslim reservation and the state forming an SIT in the Bhima-Koregaon violence, Pawar said the quota decision is yet to be taken by the three parties, while he wasn’t aware if the state will form a SIT.