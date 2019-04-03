Pay arrears or we’ll protest: pilots union to Pawan hans

Pilots at Pawan Hans, the government-owned helicopter service company, have threatened to agitate over non-payment of wage arrears over the past 10 years and the pay disparity between senior employees and newly-recruited Air Force pilots. The pilots’ union claimed Pawan Hans owed ₹50 lakh per senior pilot in wage arrears.

The Pawan Hans Pilots Guild on Tuesday sent a notice to the company management, warning them of “industrial action” if their dues are not paid within 14 days. Industrial action implies the pilots will seek legal recourse.

Pawan Hans had not responded to HT’s request for a comment till the time of going to press.

Instructor pilots have refused to train 24 newly-inducted IAF pilots — recruited at salaries higher than those given to senior pilots — who have been brought in to address the staff shortage. “A pilot who is retiring this month has lesser basic pay than the newly-recruited IAF pilots... The management had agreed to increase our flying allowance four years back but never did. Had they done so, none of our pilots would have resigned,” said a senior pilot.

The union, on Monday, wrote to the labour commissioner and the air-safety director at DGCA, saying this 14-day period “may be treated as a ‘notice period’ for the resolution of our demands.”

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 06:58 IST