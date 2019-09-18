Planted 27 trees a day in 2018-19, says BMC report

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s annual environment report states that the civic body planted 9,721 trees along municipal roads and open spaces from April 2018 to March this year, with an average of 27 trees planted each day.

The environment report will be tabled at the civic body’s upcoming general body meeting, which is likely to take place next week.

According to the report, of the 9,721 trees, 2,322 were planted in the island city, 4,669 were in western suburbs and 2,730 in the eastern suburbs.

The BMC also stated that for the better growth of the trees, it cleared concrete and debris around roots of 9,822 trees in the city.

In addition to planting trees, the garden department also sprayed insecticides and pesticides on infected trees, trimmed 96,330 trees branches to avert any mishap, created basins around several trees and axed 844 dead and dangerous trees.

Currently as a part of the recreation facilitates, the city has 290 gardens, 462 recreation grounds and 357 playgrounds.

To increase the green cover in the city, the BMC aims to plant around 20,000 trees in 2019-20 in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) jurisdiction, and aims to increase the average number of trees planted each day to 55.

