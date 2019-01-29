Pod hotel for passengers at Mumbai Central railway station soon

The Indian Railways (IR) is considering setting up its first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station. A feasibility study for the same will start at the end of February. The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) — which will construct the hotel — has identified two locations at the Western Railway (WR) station for the project.

A pod hotel is a building with a large number of small and ultra-modern capsules (rooms) that provide cheap overnight accommodation.

“The work on the pod hotel will begin soon. We have received a good response from passengers,” said Pinakin Morawala, spokesperson, IRCTC.

Discussions with WR on the 4,000 sqft of land required for the construction are ongoing.

“Discussions are in the final stage. We have identified two locations at the Mumbai Central railway station which would be easily accessible for passengers. The feasibility study will begin at the end of February,” said a senior IRCTC official.

The railway organisation plans to construct 30 capsules inside the pod hotel along with a lounge area, cafeteria, changing areas and washrooms. Guests will be able to stay up to 12 hours in these capsules.

Further, the capsules will be air-conditioned with temperature and light controls, televisions, personal lockers, power sockets, USB ports, sliding doors, smoke detectors, and Wi-Fi.

The IRCTC will construct similar pod hotels in the city if the hotel at Mumbai Central station is successful.

Developed in Japan, India’s first such hotel was opened in Andheri in 2017.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 15:18 IST