e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Police books Covid patient for assaulting doctor

Police books Covid patient for assaulting doctor

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 00:47 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Amboli police booked a 33-year-old Covid-19 patient for allegedly assaulting and molesting a 29-year-old doctor at a Covid care centre (CCC) located on New Link Road, Andheri.

Police said the accused, a resident of Juhu, has been undergoing treatment at the CCC, where the complainant, a doctor attached with the K/East ward, was giving service.

“Last night the accused told the doctor to discharge him as he was not comfortable there. When the doctor told him they can only discharge him after following due procedure, he got angry and assaulted the doctor. He also touched her inappropriately,” said a police officer.

The doctor informed the police about the incident. Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector, Amboli police station, said, “We have booked the accused and shifted him to Cooper Hospital. We are yet to ascertain the cause behind his action and are investigating the case.”

“As the accused is a Covid patient we haven’t interrogated him for now. We are taking all precautions,” Kamthe added.

Police have booked the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In