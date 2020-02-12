e-paper
Police suspect Powai man killed wife, fled

Police suspect Powai man killed wife, fled

mumbai Updated: Feb 12, 2020 01:01 IST
A 65-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Powai on Monday. Powai police suspect that the woman, identified as Sheela Lad, was killed by her husband Ajit who runs a garment unit at Chembur, after they found a handwritten note from their home which read, “We are under debt which we are unable to repay. My wife’s health condition is not good and we are ending our lives. No one else is responsible for our death.”

The incident could have occurred on Sunday evening, said a neighbour who refused to be identified. “We did not see them on Sunday and Monday morning. As their door was locked from the inside, we knocked but did not get any response. Then, we tried to look through a gap between the door and the wall and found Sheela lying in an unconscious state,” said the neighbour, who alerted Powai police.

Police officers broke open the door and found that Lad had a deep injury on her head and a cut on the vein on her right hand. She was taken to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead.

“We suspect that her husband, who is missing, killed her. We recovered the handwritten note, and are looking for him,” said Ankit Goyal, DCP, zone 10.

Preliminary investigations found that Ajit, who employed around 15 people in his garment unit in Chembur, had not paid the employees in the past two months as he was running into losses. “Ajit had a debt of ₹2 lakh,” said an officer from Powai police.

For now, Powai police has registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused.

