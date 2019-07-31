‘Political bosses forcing NIA to continue probe’, says Zakir Naik

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:46 IST

Controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik’s latest statement said that National Investigating Agency (NIA) officers were just following orders even if there was no evidence of terrorism and they had confided with their manager during the raid.

He also slammed the government for what he called ‘witch hunt’ and the current financial crisis in the country. Naik, on Tuesday, issued a statement commenting on the Interpol’s refusal to issue red corner notice against him. On July 22, the Interpol had clarified that all data and files related to Naik have been deleted from its record. The move came after it rejected India’s request to issue a red corner notice against him in December 2017.

Commenting on this, Naik said officers who are probing his case are forced to continue on the case against him because of their ‘political bosses’. “I know this for certain that individual officers in the agencies are good human beings. I have been privy to their feelings and opinions during raids at IRF offices. Some of the NIA officers confided to the then GM of IRF, Manzoor Shaikh, that they were following instructions of their superiors, knowing fully well that they will not find any evidence of terrorism. They had heard my speeches and knew there was no terrorism angle to them. One of the senior NIA officers – when asked by his boss to go through my lectures the fourth time – confided in us that if he tells his staff to hear my lectures one more time, he feared they would convert to Islam,” reads the statement issued by Naik through his public relations agency.

