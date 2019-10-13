Polls ahead, time to pacify Panvel residents upset about water crisis

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:03 IST

Party workers, leaders and City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) officials have reached out to the housing societies who have threatened to boycott elections over water issues.

Residents from The Springs, at Roadpali, had threatened to boycott elections over water woes.

While water problem in Kharghar is a perennial issue, the Roadpali residents have been facing it for the past six years.

Residents from housing societies at Sectors 11, 12 and 20 in Kharghar had said they would boycott elections.

Vikas Mane, 35, from Ghar Angan society, said, “Elections are near and this is a last- minute effort to pacify us. But, we are not going to fall into this trap. Water supply will improve till elections and then it will back to Square One . We want a detailed plan of action and who is accountable.”

In areas under Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the biggest issue this election is water and bad roads.

Shankar Nair, secretary of The Springs, said, “There are 1,500 residents from our society who have decided not to vote. Cidco officials and party leaders have scheduled a meeting with us on Sunday.”

“We are facing crisis for the past six years. We want a long-term solution. Only if we are satisfied with the solution, we will decide whether to vote ,” he said.

Many societies at Sectors 11, 12, 24 and 34 have been getting low-pressure or no water supply for the past four days.

“Meeting with the residents is nothing but an effort to pacify them and make them vote. Once elections are over, they would forget everything,” said Ravi Srivastava, a city-based activist.

GJ Dalal, executive engineer, water department, Cidco, said, “We are working on a long-term solution. We have asked PCMC to draw additional water from Patalganga river and also use Gadheshwar and Dehrang dam to supply water for the node.”

A PCMC official said they will increase water supply under Atal Mission of Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

