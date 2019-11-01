Polluting jeans washing units shift base to Kalyan, Ambernath

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:53 IST

Kalyan

The jeans washing units in Ulhasnagar, that were shut by the civic body a year ago, have shifted base to Kalyan and Ambernath.

The units were shut as they had been releasing hazardous untreated effluents into the Waldhuni river in Ulhasnagar.

Activists, who are fighting against the pollution in Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers, have shifted to Ganesh ghat creek and Malang Gad road in Kalyan.

“Around 60 units are operating in Kalyan. After jeans washing activities were stopped in Ulhasnagar, we thought there will be a relief from pollution. However, the units are flourishing in nearby Ambernath and Kalyan cities,” said Shashikant Dayma, founder of Waldhuni Biradari Foundation, Ulhasnagar.

“The units were set up with support from local political leaders and they operate in these cities without any fear,” added Dayma.

In Ulhasnagar, 95% of the units have been shut since January last year after a drive by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

The jeans washing units function throughout a day —jeans are washed and effluents are released into the nullahs that flow into the river.

In Ulhasnagar, there were around 500 jeans washing units.

Activists say that earlier at least 1 lakh jeans would be put up for drying in in Ulhasnagar every day.

In April 2018, a group of green activists representing NGO Vanshakti and Waldhuni Biradari Foundation that fights to Save Ulhas river from pollution visited an open plot near Anandnagar MIDC, Ambernath. They came across some units operating illegally on the plot and releasing the effluents into a nullah. The nullah water had turned blue as washing was going on continuously.

Followed by the visit, NGO Vanshakti project officer Ashwin Aghor wrote to the regional officer of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), complaining about the illegal activity at Ambernath. But, no action was taken by the MPCB.

Around 300 jeans washing units have been operating in Ulhasnagar for the past 15 years at Gaikwad pada in Ulhasnagar camp 5 and Khatri in Ulhasnagar camp 3. However, with the UMC cracking the whip on most of the units, only a handful are still operational at Khatri compound, Ramayan Nagar, Ulhasnagar camp 3.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Kalyan division, regional officer, Shankar Sonawane, said, “There are some units functioning in Kalyan. We are yet to visit the places and take action against them. We were busy for elections and hence we couldn’t take action. Since we have received complaints from Kalyan, we will check.”

Sonawane claimed that Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) can act against units, which are operating illegally. “The civic body can also take action against unauthorised units in their jurisdiction,” he said.

A KDMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “We will ensure that the illegal units are shut and action taken against them soon. With help of locals, we will try and figure out where the jeans washing activity is being carried out.”

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:53 IST