Pollution in Thane lakes to be monitored round the clock

The city of lakes is slowly losing its water bodies to pollution.

Taking a step to conserving lakes, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to monitor the pollution levels.

On Wednesday, a digital display board was set up at Kachrali lake to measure polluting parameters. The pollution monitor will also be installed at Upavan lake, Masunda lake and Ghosale lake in the next three months.

On World Environment Day on Wednesday, the pollution department has taken up initiatives to make the city greener and cleaner.

Manisha Pradhan, pollution control officer, said, “We conduct sampling of the lake water every month to detect the pollution levels of the water and treat water where the levels are high. We have decided to monitor the levels 24 hours a day instead of once a month. The parameters of pH, dissolved oxygen (DO) and total dissolved solids (TDS) of the lake water will be monitored.”

The pollution levels will also be updated online on the TMC’s server where the pollution control department can monitor them.

“We have installed a machine with sensors which will take samples of water from six spots in the lake and conduct tests and display the results. The results will be displayed on the banks of the lakes, so morning walkers, joggers or residents who visit the lake can check them,” said Pradhan.

Residents can also report to the pollution control department if the levels are not normal. Pradhan said in case the levels show that the water is polluted, it will be treated with probiotic and potassium permanganate doses.

Yogesh Indulkar, 33, resident of Manisha Nagar, said, “Monitors should be installed at all lakes so that can alert the pollution department before it becomes hazardous for the aquatic life.”

Digital display board

Residents can know the pollution levels in their city through a digital display board set up at Teen Hath Naka junction. Similar board will be displayed at Bhaskar Colony, Cadbury junction, Majiwada junction and Brahmand junction. The display will help create awareness among motorists on the rising pollution.

Green relief

On the occasion of World Environment Day, TMC has built a green canopy on the footpath at Kasarvadavli junction. The canopy covered with tendrils and vines making the area under the canopy cooler than the surrounding area. TMC also plans to install bird baths along the canopy.

App alternative to plastic

The pollution department and Dyansadhana College have developed an application, plastinction, to bring vendors who provide alternatives to plastic on one platform. The app gives a list of vendors and their contact details and info on products. TMC is upgrading the application to give area-wise options to residents.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 00:24 IST