Post-monsoon showers likely in Mumbai from over the weekend: IMD

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:30 IST

Even as the south-west monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai and other parts of north Konkan, post-monsoon rain or thundershowers have been predicted for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from Friday, continuing over the weekend.

Rain may even continue on polling day (Monday) in different parts of the state, including Mumbai.

Rain with increased intensity has been predicted for south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra during the same time.

The weather bureau said a weather system in the Arabian Sea would lead to increase in rain activity. “The formation of a low pressure area along the Maharashtra coast is likely to give good showers along the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra from Friday onwards,” an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet also had a similar forecast.

“With the onset of the northeast monsoon, initially south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka will get rain. Maharashtra from October 18 will start receiving showers. Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra might receive rain between October 18 and 22,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

Meanwhile, day after monsoon withdrew from the city, the day temperatures escalated over 3 degrees Celsius above normal surpassing the 36 degree Celsius mark. A partly cloudy sky has been predicted for Thursday.

The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius, which is one of the high day temperatures for October in 10 years.

While the highest day temperature during October in 10 years was recorded in 2015 at 38.6 degrees Celsius, last year the city recorded 38 degrees Celsius on October 29. Tuesday’s day temperature equalled October 2017’s highest day temperature.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 01:30 IST