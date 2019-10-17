e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Post-monsoon showers likely in Mumbai from over the weekend: IMD

mumbai Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:30 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

Even as the south-west monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai and other parts of north Konkan, post-monsoon rain or thundershowers have been predicted for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from Friday, continuing over the weekend.

Rain may even continue on polling day (Monday) in different parts of the state, including Mumbai.

Rain with increased intensity has been predicted for south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra during the same time.

The weather bureau said a weather system in the Arabian Sea would lead to increase in rain activity. “The formation of a low pressure area along the Maharashtra coast is likely to give good showers along the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra from Friday onwards,” an official from the India Meteorological Department said.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet also had a similar forecast.

“With the onset of the northeast monsoon, initially south Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka will get rain. Maharashtra from October 18 will start receiving showers. Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra might receive rain between October 18 and 22,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

Meanwhile, day after monsoon withdrew from the city, the day temperatures escalated over 3 degrees Celsius above normal surpassing the 36 degree Celsius mark. A partly cloudy sky has been predicted for Thursday.

The Santacruz weather observatory recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius, which is one of the high day temperatures for October in 10 years.

While the highest day temperature during October in 10 years was recorded in 2015 at 38.6 degrees Celsius, last year the city recorded 38 degrees Celsius on October 29. Tuesday’s day temperature equalled October 2017’s highest day temperature.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 01:30 IST

top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News