Power to the pupil: Mumbai colleges aim to empower children through outreach

Colleges in Mumbai are looking beyond the confines of the city as part of their social outreach. Students are now initiating projects in order to help empower children from different social and economic backgrounds –from students of leading schools and colleges to those run by the zilla parishad in rural Maharashtra.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), as part of its diamond jubilee celebration, will organise a one-day solar workshop for which close 5,500 students from 120 schools have been invited to the campus to learn and make their own solar lamps.

“While thousands of students will be participating in this workshop on campus, thousand others will be following the workshop across the country as well,” said a student from the institute. IIT-B is hopeful of setting a world record by involving over 1.25 lakh students across the world in Tuesday’s event, which happens to fall on Gandhi Jayanti.

Similarly, Malad’s Nagindas Khandwala College has recently adopted a village in Raigad district, where they hope to reach out to the children and encourage more of them to attend school. “This village has a high dropout rate so apart from creating awareness amongst the elders of the village, we will also be visiting the village twice a month to conduct extra tuitions for the children,” said Nelson Daniel, a professor.

He added that apart from this project, students are also planning to conduct a food distribution programme on October 2, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “We will distribute food to children as well as the elderly on the streets on Tuesday,” Daniel said.

Understanding that education is just one important aspect of a child’s upbringing, some colleges are also taking up initiatives to ensure that they also lead a healthy lifestyle. In the coming week, students of Narsee Monjee College and UPG College in Vile Parle will hold a peace march to highlight the ill-effects of using vegetables that are grown using pesticides. “We wish to spread awareness of better living and food habits, starting with good quality food,” said one of the students.

Students and the management of RD National College in Bandra will hold a ‘Yog-Diwas’ on their campus in October. “Students need to focus on their health, and yoga is a very good way of treating the mind and body. We will invite school as well as college students to participate in this workshop and hope that the participants will spread the word for good health further,” said N Panjwani, principal of the college.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 00:09 IST