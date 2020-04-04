Private doctors don’t need PPE kits, should open clinics: Tope

mumbai

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:52 IST

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday again requested private doctors to start their clinics and hospitals so that people do not have to face difficulties in getting treatment. He also said that private doctors don’t need personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N95 masks to treat patients who have no symptoms of Covid-19 as chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has urged citizens to visit dedicated government hospitals if they show symptoms associated with Covid-19.

“Private doctors do not need PPE kits and N95 masks to treat patients having no symptoms of coronavirus. The demand made by the private doctors is not fair. They can use triple layer masks and start their services for the people. The CM has also asked citizens not to visit private doctors and hospitals if they have symptoms such as cough, cold, fever and pneumonia and instead visit dedicated government hospitals for coronavirus,” Tope said.

The minister said he feels stopping services to all patients based on apprehensions is unfair for a noble profession like doctors and urged all doctors to start their services again.

The Ayush ministry has trained nearly 250 doctors who will now train 1.25 lakh doctors in how to deal with such situations. “The government wants to make available sufficient doctors and medical staff, and thus have given a week-long training to 250 doctors. They will now be giving training to some 1.25 lakh ayurved, unani and homeopathy doctors who can be used for an emergency situation,” Tope said.

He asked ayurved, unani and homeopathy doctors to upload their suggestions about treating coronavirus on the Ayush ministry portal before suggesting the same to people.

The minister reiterated that the government is considering lifting restrictions in phases after April 14 but added that this would only be possible if people follow the restrictions properly. “Rising number of cases is not in the interest of the state,” he said.

Tope said the state has 25,000 PPE kits, 2.5 lakh N95 masks, 25 lakh triple layer masks and over 3,500 ventilators at government and private hospitals.