e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Question paper repeated: MU acts against panel officials

mumbai Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:32 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Friday has penalised the chairperson of the paper-setting committee for repeating a question paper during the ongoing semester exams of the engineering department.

“The chairperson of the paper-setting committee has lost his approval as a teacher for three years and the co-chairperson will lose two increments in the future,” said Vinod Patil, director, Board of Examination and Evaluation.

Patil said the committee has recommended a re-examination for students of Pillai College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai, where the question paper appeared in the prelims exam on October 18.

Students appearing for their third-semester Material Technology paper on Tuesday found that the question paper was an exact replica of a month-old preliminary examination at a Navi Mumbai college.

Following complaints, a two-member committee of the dean of the Science and Technology department and the chairperson of the Mechanical Engineering stream looked into the matter and verified facts on Friday, said the varsity in a statement.

The decision to penalise the chairperson and the co-chairperson of the committee was taken after the university decided to set up an enquiry committee to look into the matter.

The committee conducted an investigation under the sections for unfair means and practices of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act.

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News