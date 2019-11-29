Question paper repeated: MU acts against panel officials

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:32 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Friday has penalised the chairperson of the paper-setting committee for repeating a question paper during the ongoing semester exams of the engineering department.

“The chairperson of the paper-setting committee has lost his approval as a teacher for three years and the co-chairperson will lose two increments in the future,” said Vinod Patil, director, Board of Examination and Evaluation.

Patil said the committee has recommended a re-examination for students of Pillai College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai, where the question paper appeared in the prelims exam on October 18.

Students appearing for their third-semester Material Technology paper on Tuesday found that the question paper was an exact replica of a month-old preliminary examination at a Navi Mumbai college.

Following complaints, a two-member committee of the dean of the Science and Technology department and the chairperson of the Mechanical Engineering stream looked into the matter and verified facts on Friday, said the varsity in a statement.

The decision to penalise the chairperson and the co-chairperson of the committee was taken after the university decided to set up an enquiry committee to look into the matter.

The committee conducted an investigation under the sections for unfair means and practices of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act.