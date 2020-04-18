Raheja Hospital flouted safety rules, alleges staff

mumbai

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 00:01 IST

Days after a dialysis patient was found Covid-19 positive at Raheja Hospital, medical staff complained that the hospital has violated government rules by not closing the unit for fumigation. The staff further alleged that the hospital administration didn’t carry out the compulsory testing of staffers who were exposed to the patient. The hospital, however, has refuted the allegations and claimed all safety measures were taken and that staffers were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) hence they didn’t require testing.

A patient, suffering from kidney ailment, had visited the hospital on April 7 for routine dialysis. But after the procedure, he complained of breathlessness and fever. The patient on April 10 tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately admitted in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital. The hospital claims that the unit was sanitised after the patient was shifted.

According to ‘Expert guidelines for dialysis centres in Covid-19 pandemic’ released on April 8, “if any staff or any patients of dialysis centre is found positive for Covid-19, then this dialysis centre should be closed for one day (24 hours) and the centre should be fumigated...All the patients and staff of the concerned dialysis centre should be tested.” “We refuse to go home until the hospital runs a Covid-19 test on us. After repeated protests, the hospital has given us an accommodation on the sixth floor of the hospital. My son keeps requesting me to come back home but I cannot in a bid to maintain their safety,” said a staff of the dialysis unit. The hospital, in a statement, said, “A patient had come to the hospital for routine dialysis on April 7, post completing his Dialysis the patient complained of breathlessness and fever. We had him tested for Covid-19, and as per protocol the dialysis machine and the artificial kidney division (AKD) was immediately sanitised. The patient was reported to be Covid-19 positive on April 10, and he was immediately admitted in the Covid-19 ICU facility at the hospital. The patient has now tested negative on two successive test reports and is fit to be discharged.”

One of the patients has also filed a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) seeking action against the hospital. A copy of the complaint is available with HT. “When I called the hospital to complain, the officer insulted me and asked me to visit civic-run hospitals for dialysis. The hospital is already at a loss due to the lockdown so they don’t want to shut their dialysis centre which is an important source of income for them,” said the patient.

According to the hospital, they have taken all required precautions and hence it is not required to test or quarantine asymptomatic staff even if they may have come in contact with any Covid-19 positive patients, as long as they are wearing the mandated PPE kits. The hospital also said, “At the time of the said patient’s last dialysis at the AKD, all AKD staff including technicians, nurses and housekeeping staff were wearing appropriate PPEs as per hospital protocol. All staff members in the AKD were continuously monitored and none of them developed any symptoms. Two nurses who reported to have some cough were duly tested, and both have tested negative for Covid-19.”

On accusation about sanitisation of the unit and testing of staff, the hospital said, “All dialysis machines and the entire artificial kidney division is sterilised after every use; all protocols that have been laid down are rigorously followed. With strict infection control processes in place, we are committed to the war against Covid-19, and are taking all necessary precautions to safeguard the health of all patients and caregivers. Also, as per hospital policy, all the patients are screened for Covid-19-related symptoms before they are admitted. With all these precautions in place, it is not required to test or quarantine asymptomatic staff if they may have come in contact with any Covid-19 positive patients, as long as they are wearing the mandated PPEs.”

