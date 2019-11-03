Raigad police officer dies after train hits him near Panvel

mumbai

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:47 IST

A 44-year-old assistant police inspector (API), who was in charge of Murud police station, was killed near Panvel railway station while crossing railway track on Saturday evening. The officer’s superiors said that he had mentioned “family problems” and had taken a medical leave a day ago.

The incident took place around 3.55 pm between Panvel and Khandeshwar railway stations when Vinod Tamboli was crossing the tracks. As per an eye-witness account given to the New Panvel government railway police (GRP), Tamboli was crossing the track from a curve when a CSMT-bound train hit him.

“We received an alert from commuters and a police constable rushed an injured Tamboli to the Panvel rural hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. We have registered an accidental death report as of now,” said K Kesarkar, assistant inspector at Panvel GRP.

While the Panvel GRP said the spot where Tamboli was found with serious injuries is not a known crossing path for commuters, his medical leave taken less than 24 hours ago has posed questions over the sequence of events.

A superior officer from Raigad police said that Tamboli had taken over as the in-charge at Murud police station barely two months ago. He is survived by his wife and a 17-year-old son. The family lives at Khanda village in Panvel.

“He would not share much about his life with his colleagues but his subordinates at the Murud police station said that he was stressed for some time now. Tamboli even mentioned ‘family problems’ but would not get into the details,” said the officer requesting anonymity.

Tamboli’s wife had visited him at the police station on Friday night and the couple left for home together, added the officer.