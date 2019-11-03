e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Raigad police officer dies after train hits him near Panvel

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:47 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 44-year-old assistant police inspector (API), who was in charge of Murud police station, was killed near Panvel railway station while crossing railway track on Saturday evening. The officer’s superiors said that he had mentioned “family problems” and had taken a medical leave a day ago.

The incident took place around 3.55 pm between Panvel and Khandeshwar railway stations when Vinod Tamboli was crossing the tracks. As per an eye-witness account given to the New Panvel government railway police (GRP), Tamboli was crossing the track from a curve when a CSMT-bound train hit him.

“We received an alert from commuters and a police constable rushed an injured Tamboli to the Panvel rural hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. We have registered an accidental death report as of now,” said K Kesarkar, assistant inspector at Panvel GRP.

While the Panvel GRP said the spot where Tamboli was found with serious injuries is not a known crossing path for commuters, his medical leave taken less than 24 hours ago has posed questions over the sequence of events.

A superior officer from Raigad police said that Tamboli had taken over as the in-charge at Murud police station barely two months ago. He is survived by his wife and a 17-year-old son. The family lives at Khanda village in Panvel.

“He would not share much about his life with his colleagues but his subordinates at the Murud police station said that he was stressed for some time now. Tamboli even mentioned ‘family problems’ but would not get into the details,” said the officer requesting anonymity.

Tamboli’s wife had visited him at the police station on Friday night and the couple left for home together, added the officer.

top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News