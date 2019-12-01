Railway Board to take final call on CSMT redevelopment on Dec 10

mumbai

The redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) terminus will be undertaken in phases. The Railway Board is set to take the final call on the plan on December 10 in New Delhi.

Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairperson, Railway Board, on Saturday visited the station premises for inspection. He asked Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (ISRDC) to submit a final proposal for CSMT redevelopment before December 10. After the board decides on a proposal, the sanctioning process will begin.

Citing the increasing demand from passengers to connect Mumbai to other parts of India, Yadav asked Central Railway (CR) to increase platforms to cater to 26-coach outstation trains and 15 compartments in case of local trains.

“We conducted an inspection at CSMT, and will develop all passenger amenities at the terminus. There are a few operational constraints, but all will be addressed. The station will be redeveloped keeping in mind the growing number of passengers. We plan to operate 250 passenger trains between Mumbai and Delhi, and Delhi and Kolkata,” he said .

ISRDC, along with CR, constituted a team to finalise the plan. The team is set to begin their discussions starting Monday.

The initial recommendations from CR officials include terminating the railways’ fifth and sixth lines between Kurla and CSMT at Parel station, shifting harbour railway lines near P D’Mello entrance, and constructing a temporary platform to accommodate trains while redevelopment work is underway.

The Railways has also planned redevelopment of CSMT railway yard. However, Yadav directed Railway officials to get investors on board for the redevelopment of CSMT station first, and then focus on railway yard.

Yadav also reviewed other Mumbai Urban Transport Projects and conducted a meeting with Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). He talked about speedy implementation of integrated ticketing system.

“We conducted reviews of different projects, and all the projects for the city have been asked to be speed-tracked,” said Yadav.

He also declared a ₹50,000 reward for cleanliness, sanitation and maintenance of the CSMT station.