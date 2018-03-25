Railways goes hi-tech: Device to prevent derailment, in Maharashtra, other states

To increase safety of passengers travelling by outstation trains in Maharashtra and other parts of the country, the railways will install devices on tracks to prevent derailment and break-down.

In Maharashtra, as part of the first phase of the implementation, the Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock (OMRS) will be installed between the Bhusawal and Jalgaon section as well as Wardha and Nagpur sections within a year, said officials.

According to railway officials, the system can detect faults in wheels and locomotives (engines), while the train is in operation.

OMRS involves placing of microphones and sensors that record the noise, which is made by coaches and locomotives on the tracks.

Health of the wheels of the coaches or any technical fault will be displayed in yellow, green and red. The yellow sign will signify that the wheels are safe; green will signify that maintenance is required; and red will point out that wearing out of wheels has started, officials said.

The system was tested in 2013 too, but it will be installed in the coming years.

As many as 65 OMRS systems will be installed.

The railways has selected 25 routes in the country, where devices will be installed in the first phase. This will cost Rs113 crore.

Under the second phase, the railways will install 40 systems on various routes such as between Surat and Mumbai, and Mumbai and Roha.

The system has been tested between Delhi and Panipat .

It will have one control unit, which will be placed in Delhi and the connectivity will be provided to all zonal railways.

“OMRS will help the system in detecting the errors as soon as it will capture sound of wheels,” said Arun Arora, chief mechanical engineer, Northern Railway.