Real culprits behind bad roads must not be let off, says Mumbai mayor

mumbai

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:33 IST

The city’s mayor, Kishori Pednekar, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that wrongdoings in road construction need to be completely weeded out. “We need to make sure those responsible for our bad roads are held accountable. Civic officers who were involved in wrongdoing are in jail but the contractors responsible for the same are out. The real culprits must not be let off,” said the mayor. Pednekar also spoke on issues like Shiv Sena’s relations with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where both the parties are still in an alliance, giving more powers to mayor in Mumbai, controversies surrounding coastal road and problems about solid waste management.

What is your top priority for the city in your tenure of 2.5 years?

There are a number of issues to be dealt with, but I will give topmost priority to waste management. We have given permissions to housing societies for dealing with their waste, and we are also giving tax benefits for societies for managing their waste in a systematic way. We all have to work together.

How do you plan to deal with the issue of dumping grounds?

I feel there should be no dumping grounds in the city and we need to use new technology to treat the waste. Besides, our mentality has to change. I agree it is not the responsibility of citizens but that of everyone, and it starts with me. The administration too has to work positively. There is also a need to break the syndicate of contractors if they are creating problems.

As you spoke about contractors, there was a report two months ago by BMC’s vigilance department regarding the poor conditions of roads in the city. What is your take on the same?

We know BMC officers have gone to jail along with many others but the contractors are out. The ones who were not at much fault are in jail. The real culprits should be held responsible for this, whoever it may be. Also, we need to consider that the roads are not totally with the BMC but are with several agencies, and these agencies should take responsibility for the same. With chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in the state government, people have high hopes from us.

Do you think that Mumbai mayor should be given more executive powers, if not reviving mayor-in-council?

I agree that the mayor should be given more executive powers, but only after thoroughly examining its advantages and disadvantages. We cannot leave any scope for misuse of the additional executive powers the council would get. I am saying this despite being the mayor myself. Chief minister Thackeray has worked for the BMC for many years. This decision is his prerogative. On mayor-in-council, he [CM] is of the view that we should give more powers to the mayor and examine its advantages and disadvantages on a pilot basis. In 1998, the mayor-in-council issue got politicised. The chief minister will not get into such politicisation and will look at it practically this time.

How will you strike a balance between conservation of environment and infrastructure projects like coastal road?

When it comes to coastal road, the court has given BMC a go-ahead. If BMC was not transparent, the court would not have taken this decision. Any revolutionary development will meet with opposition. BMC does not dismiss any opposition, it tries to understand and address their concerns. Regarding the coastal road, the Supreme Court’s order is in favour of the people. It will streamline traffic in the city, save time and fuel, and benefits the environment.

What are your directives to the administration to save BMC from impending financial crisis?

BMC’s fixed deposits should be shifted to a nationalised bank. This is the administration’s job, but I have my eye on this. Shifting BMC’s money from a private bank to a nationalised bank has become a politically controversial issue, but it has to be seen practically.

With Shiv Sena and BJP parting ways now how will it work in BMC? Won’t you need the support of Congress-NCP?

This decision is completely of our party president along with several leaders from NCP and Congress. We just have to follow their decisions, and we will work accordingly. Whatever Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray decide will be good for the party. Today the corporators of BJP are my colleagues, and I work considering this. Tomorrow if they stop cooperating maybe, in that case, I will give them a chance and try to solve things. But if it goes beyond that I am not some saint. I can say only this much.

Lastly, as Mumbai’s mayor, what is your stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens?

I do not want to comment on this. But I want to say that India is diverse in nature and if any community or any person is troubling or wrongdoing, has to be stopped from doing it.