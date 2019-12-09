e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Relatives held for killing ‘abusive’ man

mumbai Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:44 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai crime branch unit 9 arrested a 29-year-old woman and her brother-in-law on Saturday for allegedly killing her elder brother by strangulating him in a fit of rage over an argument and later dumped his body in RCF area in Chembur.

The incident occurred on December 1 and deceased Devendra Narendra Akhade’s body was found partially decomposed on December 3 by local residents.

The arrested accused, Reshma Owhal, 29, resides in Limboni Baug area in Govandi along with her family. While another accused Sumit Chandrakant Patankar, 32, lives in Shivshakti Chawl situated near Anand School, Laldongar in Chembur.

According to the police, Akhade lives in Chembur area and was an alcoholic . He always came home under the influence of alcohol and fought with his wife and his father due to which his wife started living with her parents.

On December 1, when Reshma came to meet her father at his Chembur residence, Akhade, who was under influence of alcohol started arguing with her, said a senior inspector. During the heated argument, Akhale started assaulting Reshma. “In a fit of rage, Reshma grabbed his neck and pushed him due to which he died,” said the police officer. She got scared and called her sister’s husband Sumit and with his help dumped Akhade’s body in RCF area at Chembur. Reshma was identified as the accused who later confessed to her crime. Both the accused were handed over to the RCF police station where the case was registered on December 3 against an unknown person.

top news
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Philippines likely to finalise BrahMos deal by next year
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Metal-cutting for single-engine Tejas fighter planes to begin in February
Unacceptable that India isnot in UNSC: German envoy
Unacceptable that India isnot in UNSC: German envoy
Assam up in arms against CAB
Assam up in arms against CAB
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Terrorism hindered realising full potential of Saarc: PM Modi
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Lata Mangeshkar returns home from hospital after 28 days, thanks well-wishers
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News