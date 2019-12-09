Relatives held for killing ‘abusive’ man

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:44 IST

The Mumbai crime branch unit 9 arrested a 29-year-old woman and her brother-in-law on Saturday for allegedly killing her elder brother by strangulating him in a fit of rage over an argument and later dumped his body in RCF area in Chembur.

The incident occurred on December 1 and deceased Devendra Narendra Akhade’s body was found partially decomposed on December 3 by local residents.

The arrested accused, Reshma Owhal, 29, resides in Limboni Baug area in Govandi along with her family. While another accused Sumit Chandrakant Patankar, 32, lives in Shivshakti Chawl situated near Anand School, Laldongar in Chembur.

According to the police, Akhade lives in Chembur area and was an alcoholic . He always came home under the influence of alcohol and fought with his wife and his father due to which his wife started living with her parents.

On December 1, when Reshma came to meet her father at his Chembur residence, Akhade, who was under influence of alcohol started arguing with her, said a senior inspector. During the heated argument, Akhale started assaulting Reshma. “In a fit of rage, Reshma grabbed his neck and pushed him due to which he died,” said the police officer. She got scared and called her sister’s husband Sumit and with his help dumped Akhade’s body in RCF area at Chembur. Reshma was identified as the accused who later confessed to her crime. Both the accused were handed over to the RCF police station where the case was registered on December 3 against an unknown person.