‘Repeaters need to get forms verified for FYJC admissions’

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:08 IST

Class 10 students who have been allowed to keep term (ATKT) in their board exams and those who have passed in the July exam will have to get their admission forms for first year junior college (FYJC) verified from the nearest guidance centre.

The ATKT rule allows students who have failed in a particular number of subjects to be promoted to the next grade on condition that they clear the failed subjects within a stipulated period of time. Such students, who are vying for FYJC seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will have to fill the part 1 and 2 of their forms and get them verified at the guidance centres.

“Students who pass in the supplementary exams and ATKT students are often registered in the system before their results. If they edit the same forms, it can be a problem as their first exam result is null and void. We have thus asked them to get their application verified,” said a state education department official.

The education department started an additional admission round for students who are still left out of the process from September 3 till 17. Such students would be allotted seats on a first come, first served basis. With heavy rains lashing the city, officials said the round has got a lukewarm response. “We are hoping the number picks up as there are still some students without a seat,” said the official.

Over 90,000 seats across MMR lie vacant after five admission rounds this year. Meanwhile, colleges will have their first unit tests in the second week of September after Ganpati vacations. Students joining late will get to attend extra classes.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 00:08 IST